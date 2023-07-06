Saudi man surprised by COVID-19, women drive after coma.

ALBAWABA Saudi man Faris Abu batnin narrated the details of his unconsciousness for over 4 years due to a car accident, indicating that upon regaining consciousness.

He was surprised by the COVID-19 pandemic and women driving cars.

He said during an interview on Al-Arabiya channel: "He had an accident between 2019/2020, and he was accompanied by two of his friends, may God have mercy on them, while it was written for him to live."

He pointed out that his survival rate did not exceed 9%, and he entered a coma and suffered from memory loss for a period of 4 years.

مواطن استيقظ من غيبوبة دامت لأربع سنوات:



"تفاجأت بكورونا وقيادة المرأة للسيارة"



He add, "I was taken aback by the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the accident, my wife found employment and took on the responsibility of raising our children until my return."

However, Saudi man Faris managed to adapt to the changes that occurred in the world during his unconsciousness and successfully returned to his life and family after a challenging journey of obstacles.

His story serves as inspiration for everyone to persevere and face challenges head-on, teaching us how to adapt to changes and overcome difficulties with willpower, patience, and faith.