Mass Evacuations: Wild Fires Engulf North Morocco

ALBAWABA - Wildfires are burning in Morocco. Reports suggest at least one person died while around 1,100 households were evacuated as wildfires burn over 900 hectares around Larache.

The social media has been rife with the wildfires that swept the country and the whole of southern Europe.

Firefighters are seen battling infernos as villagers flee ‘I was with my family, and at one point, we heard people shouting, Fire! Fire! #firefighter.

The fires have continued in that part of the country:

Reports suggest forest fires broke out in northern Morocco's Larache, Ouezzane, Tetouan and Taza regions. They have yet be controlled with over 1,000 forest hectares damaged in the past two days, officials said.

Hundreds of Moroccan firefighters and soldiers have battled to put out the fire with the help of fire-fighting aircrafts according to Anadolu.