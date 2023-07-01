Mbappe's stance on violence in France

ALBAWABA - France captain Mbappe urges end to violence amid nationwide protests.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the arrest of numerous individuals in Marseille, Lyon, and Paris during ongoing protests. In response to the escalating violence, Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national team, called for an immediate end to the unrest.

Minister Darmanin confirmed the coordination of police forces to ensure public order and safety. He further stated that hundreds of arrests had been made across the country.

Meanwhile, in the city of Nanterre, where the tragic death of 17-year-old Nael occurred, the police apprehended nine suspects who were found in possession of Molotov cocktails and gas canisters. The authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to maintain peace and security.

AFP



France's national team captain, Kylian Mbappe, issued a call to protesters, noting that many of them hailed from working-class neighborhoods and highlighting that the properties affected by the violent demonstrations belonged to this social class.

Mbappe's plea for an end to violence

Mbappe emphasized that resorting to violence would not lead to any resolution and characterized the ongoing protests as a self-destructive path.