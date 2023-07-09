McDonald's wedding catering service?

ALBAWABA- McDonald's Indonesia offers a new option for Chicken McNugget lovers, customers in Indonesia can now order catering services for their weddings from McDonald's.

If you are on a budget, you can order a package from McDonald's containing 100 Chicken Burgers and 100 orders of four-piece Chicken McNuggets for 3.5 million Indonesian Rupiahs, roughly $230 according to USA Today.

Couples save roughly $96 when ordering the wedding catering service instead of ordering the items individually costing them around $326.

McDonald's wedding service was first announced on Instagram

McDonald's announced the new offer on their Instagram saying, "McD'ers, let's make the wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package!"

According to CBS News, Customers must order 200 menu items for McDonald's to set up a stall at the wedding and participate in the happy couple's big day.

Is McDonald's wedding service coming to other countries?

The restaurant has a total of 40,275 chains internationally, 250 of which are open in Indonesia in 2021 results, According to McDonald's.

There are currently no plans from McDonald's to extend this service to other countries, USA Today asked a Mcdonald's spokesperson about it but they did not respond.

Would you have your wedding in Indonesia after hearing about McDonald's catering service there?