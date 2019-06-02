Media Frenzy: Turkey in The Soup After Saudi Black Stone Report

Saudi social media entered a frenzy after Turkish state media released a report flaunting a Mosque that is decorated with fragments from the black stone, a sacred part of the Kaaba located in the holy city of Mecca.

The Sokollu Mehmet Pasha Mosque in Istanbul has been home to parts of the Black Stone, which is considered to be one of the stones of Paradise, for decades, but the release of the report sparked controversy among Saudis online.

“For nearly five centuries, the Mosque of Sogululu Mohammed Pasha has been home to four pieces of Black Stone in the Kaaba, which is believed to be a gem of paradise, and has a special place in the Islamic religion,” the Turkish Anadolu news agency said in an Arabic-language report published on Thursday.

The four stones were brought back from Saudi Arabia by Ottoman Sultan Suleiman when he “found” them, according to the article.

“The Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent brought these pieces, which were separated from the Black Stone, to Istanbul, and the architect Sinan installed four of them in the mosque of Sogullo Mohammed Pasha”, the article said.





Social media users in Saudi Arabia found the report and with fury, claimed the four fragments of the black stone were “stolen” by the Ottoman Empire Sultan.

“Just look at this arrogance displayed”, Saudi Prince Sattam bin Khalid Al Saud tweeted as he lashed out at the report.

“You boast of stealing pieces of the Black Stone to be placed in your mosques though the contents of the Prophet's room was not delivered from you.”

“The Qarmatians stole the Black Stone for 22 years and the Ottomans have stolen it for 500 years”, he added in his rant.

“The Turkish thugs have recognised theft of part of the Black Stone and the intrusion on the holy sites”, another Twitter account said.

The Black Stone is located in the eastern corner of the Kaaba - the building which Muslims face when praying around the world.

Muslims taking part in the pilgrimage to Mecca traditionally stop to kiss the black stone while they circulate the Kaaba.

