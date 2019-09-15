'Medical Miracle': A Woman Gives Birth to Twins at 74

A woman and her husband are both in intensive care after she gave birth to twin girls at 74 years old in a 'medical miracle'.

It was reported that Erramatti Mangayamma - known as the 'world's oldest mother' - suffered a stroke just after going into labour but now it has been revealed that her other half Sitarama Raja Rao, 82, has had a heart attack.

They had been in a childless marriage for 57 years and Raja Rao described them as the 'happiest couple on earth' after the IVF proved successful on September 5.

Erramatti Mangayamma used an egg from a donor which was fertilised by her husband in the first cycle of IVF.

Husband Raja Rao said: 'Due to the grace of God and doctors, I am the proud father of two baby girls.'

This was just one day before he collapsed and was taken to the Ahalya Nursing Home’s intensive care unit in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, according to The Times.

And he even suggested 'whatever should happen will happen' if something was to happen to him or his wife - during the blissful moments where they welcomed their girls into the world.

'It's all in the hands of God.'

Dr Sanakayyala Umashankar, who works at the practice, said Mrs Mangayamma was put in intensive care because of the stress she endured for the last three hours of giving birth - and has been there for more than one week.

The home has not revealed the status of her health condition or an update on Raja Rao.

