Meet Bara Votikova: Professional Footballer and Crazy YouTuber

Bara Votikova describes herself as 'on the one hand a professional footballer, on the other a crazy YouTuber' in her new book 'A Little Different'.

For someone who has attracted 76.2million views on her channel and more than 450,000 subscribers it seems almost belittling just to describe her as a vlogger extraordinaire or social media influencer.

The 23-year-old is an author, a comedian and a presenter.

She's also the Czech Republic and Slavia Prague No 1, and she's tasked with stopping Arsenal in the Women's Champions League on Thursday night.





The Czech side are hoping to reach a fourth quarter-final in five seasons, but face an uphill task after a 4-2 defeat by the Vivianne Miedema-inspired Gunners last week.

She sat out the first-leg due to a thigh injury but is expected to return at Boreham Wood this time. Next month she is in line to be in goal when the Czechs face Phil Neville's Lionesses on November 12.

Though her career trajectory may not have gone the way she envisioned, she has made their most of her passions.

She grew up dreaming of becoming an actress, telling BBC Sport: 'I always liked to make other people laugh and happy.

'I didn't make it in to any movies or series, so I explored this world of YouTube. I saw that creators were making their own movies, their own comedy sketches and their own characters, so I started doing them on my own.

'I'm building my own path. Maybe one day I'll get to the movie industry and film my own movie.'

Having stumbled across this path she has made a success of it.

Her videos are predominantly comic sketch shows, taken from the gymnasium to the classroom, though inaccessible to the English audience without a grasp of the Czech language.

There is also the odd prank video thrown in there, such as pouring Powerade over a team-mate in training.

Sponsors from Adidas to Pepsi have flocked to her and her mass following, and she is embracing being an 'ambassador for women's soccer'.

She explained: 'It's something I really like. People [following me on YouTube] are hopefully starting to like football because of me. That's something I'm trying to build here.'

In her new book, Votikova elected to come out as gay. She and girlfriend Barbora Mlejnkova - a professional poker player - are regularly pictured together on their Instagram accounts.

Earlier this month she published a 10-minute video about her coming out.

She urges readers: 'live life exactly the way you want, not take things so seriously and not to be afraid to dream'.

You can't argue that she hasn't fulfilled that goal in her extraordinary life to date.

This article has been adapted from its original source.