Meet Egypt's Oldest Footballer in The World!

Egypt's Football Association (EFA) on Tuesday confirmed the registration of the world's oldest professional football player, 75 year-old Ezz El-din Bahader.

Signed to domestic third-tier 6th October City Club during the country's winter transfer window, Bahader is set to break the current Guiness World Record.

The EFA published a photo to its official Facebook account on Tuesday, showing the federation's executive director Waleed El-attar meeting with septuagenarian Bahader and 6th October team officials, to finalise his enrolment.

Sources appear to differ on the exact conditions which Bahader must fulfill before his name can be inscribed into record books.

Some Egyptian news agencies report that a Guinness delegation needs him to play one full-length match, while others claim he has to play two.



Bahader has no professional experience in the game, but has been life-long fan, according to Alhurra.

"Wherever I go, the first thing I do is set up a pop-up football pitch."

When the engineer by trade stumbled across a list of the world's oldest footballers, it occured to him that he was older than all names on the roll.

After two-and-a-half-years of intensive training, as well as giving up smoking, he took the decision to enter the world's history books.

The current record is set by Isaac Hayik, who played for Israeli fourth-tier side Or Yehuda, aged 73.

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, 52, is widely regarded as the oldest current professional player and recently signed a contract extension with J-League club Yokohama FC.

Miura will play his 35th season of professional football this year and turns 53 in February.

This article has been adapted from its original source.