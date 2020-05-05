Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Their Eye on a $12 Million Mansion in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly got their eyes on a £10 million ($12million) mansion which might also act as a home for the Duchess' mother Doria.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are interested in buying a sprawling home from Fast and Furious film producer Steve Chasman, which counts Tom Hanks and Ben Afflek as neighbors.

The royal couple are said to be considering buying the six-bedroom property, which sits close to the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. The home can be checked out via a 360-degree virtual tour and boasts a spacious white kitchen, large pool area and a cinema room.

According to one source, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, want their new home to have enough room for 63-year-old Doria.

Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad, and they want Doria to be included in these plans, The Sun reported.

Doria is hugely independent though, and doesn't want to be in their space, so she will have her own annex.

But because California is in lockdown, the couple will not be able to move into the property anytime soon.

While they wait for the lockdown to be lifted when they can find somewhere permanent, Harry, Meghan and baby Archie have been staying in LA, close to Elton John's.

