Melania Gets a Red Tilaka Forehead Dot in Happiness Class in New Delhi

Melania Trump received a traditional red tilaka forehead dot when she arrived at a New Delhi school on Tuesday to observe a happiness class as part of her Be Best campaign.

Students gave the first lady flowers and decorated her forehead with the tilaka, which is made of a fragrant paste, such as of sandalwood or vermilion, and given as a welcome and expression of honor to guests when they arrive.

Melania Trump thanked the students and the people of India for their warm welcome.

'This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is. The people here are so welcoming and so kind. The President and I are grateful to be guests in your beautiful country and to receive such a warm reception,' she said.

Melania attended happiness classes at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School, an educational program implemented by the Delhi government for students first through eight grades.

She called the program 'inspiring.'

'It is very inspiring to me that students here begin each day participating in mindfulness,' she said. 'I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day.'

Happiness classes includes story telling, medication and yoga.

The first lady listened to a story told in one of the classes and joined the children in playing with legos in another classroom. She also observed a yoga class for fourth graders.

Her Be Best campaign focuses on the well-being of children. The first lady often visits children's programs or schools when she travels abroad with the president.

Melania, dressed in a white dress with flower print and a red belt, spent the morning with President Donald Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace where the first couple received a lavish welcome.

Red-uniformed guards on horses led the presidential motorcade into the palace. The first lady sat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe President Trump review the troops.

She and the president were greeted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

The first couple then paid tribute to famous Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, laying a wreath at the spot of his cremation and tossing flower respects onto the memorial.

Melania Trump joined the president in removing her shoes for the occasion. They laid a wreath at the black marble platform that marked the spot where the independence leader was cremated after his assassination.

They also planted a tree in one of the gardens surrounding the memorial.

India has gone wild for Melania Trump, giving her equal billing on billboards welcoming President Donald Trump to the country and praising her signature Be Best campaign.

The first lady received a boisterous welcome on Monday from the 110,000 capacity crowd at the Sardar Patel Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, when she joined her husband and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a rally.

She didn't speak but Modi praised her signature Be Best campaign, which promotes the well-being of children, in his remarks.

'First Lady Melania Trump, your presence here is a great honor for us,' Modi said as the crowd cheered. 'Your efforts for building a healthy America are yielding good results. What you are doing for children in society is praise worthy.'

She smiled and waved to the crowd when she arrived and sat with the two leaders in their glassed-in box, surrounded by flowers.

The notoriously shy Melania was directly in the spotlight during the first day of the Trumps' two-day state visit to India.

She was at every event on Monday, from a visit the Trumps' arrival until they capped the day at the Taj Mahal, and appeared in nearly every photographic frame.

She even spoke to the press - a rare occurrence.

During a stop at the Taj Mahal, the famous monument to love, the first lady simply said it was 'lovely, beautiful.'

The Trumps held hands as they posed in front of the white-marble tomb. Their sunset visit provided for beautiful pictures and, as they walked along the gardens to visit the monument, a flock of birds took off in flight before them.

Melania Trump was a silent but equal presence to her husband throughout the day but Indian officials gave her top billing next to the president.

Billboards welcoming the Trumps to India feature the first lady's photo prominently along side the president's.

The first lady kicked off the trip when she stepped off Air Force One in an all-white pants ensemble with a green sash tied around her waist.

She warmly greeted Modi and walked behind the prime minister and her husband down the red carpet.

She also slipped off her white high-heeled shoes and donned a prayer shawl with she joined the president and prime minister for a visit to home of Mohandas Gandhi.

There they saw the three statues of monkeys that represent Gandhi's famous saying 'hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil.'

The Trumps also learned about Gandhi's loom and the president tried his hand at using one similar to the one used by the famed independence leader while the first lady looked on.

Melania Trump will join the president on Tuesday for various parts of day two of their visit, including a stop at the American Embassy to greet staff and a state dinner at the presidential palace.