Men in Blue: It’s for Jeddah But What Could it Mean?

Honoring its pledge to offer world-class entertainment to residents, citizens and tourists in Saudi Arabia, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is hosting the famous Blue Man Group in Jeddah from July 1 till July 18.

The Blue Man Group show, familiar to 35 million people across the globe, has been running for more than 25 years and is considered one of the most spectacular and entertaining performances for the whole family.

Citizens and expats in the Kingdom will have the chance to enjoy a mind-blowing display that combines music with art and comedy leaving the audience utterly amazed. Blue Man Group is among the performances GEA is organizing throughout the Jeddah Season festivities, one of the Kingdom’s 12 entertainment seasons announced earlier this year.

With the aim of improving the quality of life in the Kingdom, GEA always seeks to organize the best offerings that cater to all segments of Saudi society, and to make them available across the Kingdom.





Another of GEA’s goals is to establish a vibrant society that provides opportunities for families and friends to experience different activities together. GEA’s medium-term strategy seeks to position the Kingdom among the top four entertainment destinations in Asia, and the top 10 globally.

Moreover, the Saudi leadership has been keen to boost the entertainment industry with the primary goal of diversifying revenues by empowering promising sectors.

Through Vision 2030, the Saudi government has set ambitious goals that reestablish the concept of entertainment, facilitate the private sector’s involvement and foster public-private collaboration to ensure the industry’s long-term growth.

This article has been adapted from its original source.