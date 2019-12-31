Men Obsessed With Traditional Masculinity Aims to Teach Women to be 'Great Again'

A group of men obsessed with traditional ideals of masculinity and femininity are hosting a convention that promises to 'Make Women Great Again.'

The 22 Convention will take place from May 1 to May 3, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, and the event organizers describe it as the 'world's ultimate event for women, by men.'

With a series of speakers, the convention aims to teach female attendees how to be 'ideal women,' warning them against 'unhealthy militant feminists,' teaching them that being fat isn't beautiful, and encouraging them to have 'unlimited babies' because 'the clock is ticking' — and all that for the price of $1,999.

The convention is being hosted by 21 Studios, which was founded by Anthony Dream Johnson.

It's taking place concurrently with the 21 Convention, a men-only convention which promotes a 'pro-father, pro-man, pro-masculinity.'

But while the 21 Convention has been occurring since 2007, its women-only counterpart is new this year.

The event website brags that it is 'destined to be the mansplaining event of the century' and goes on to explain its mission.

'Women today are being taught to act more like men. Where has that led us? Skyrocketing rates of divorce, depression, dysfunction, and America at the #1 spot in the world for single motherhood.

'No longer will you have to give in to toxic bullying feminist dogma and go against your ancient, biological nature as a woman,' the site reads.

Calling the event 'miraculous,' it goes on to list the topics that will be covered, including the organizers' claim that being overweight is unattractive.

'Being sick and obese ... is not beautiful. Taking good care of your body is beautiful in process and outcome. Men admire healthy, fit women,' the site reads.

'They are after all sizing you up for reproduction, and your decisions will be passed on to your children through the choices you make via epigenetics,' it goes on, adding that attendees will be shown how they've been 'lied to' about 'body positivity.'

The convention will also cover how, the men argue, 'femininity [is greater than] feminism.'

'Hiding under a mask of fake progress, feminism today has become a radical assault on all forms of positive femininity,' it reads.

'Through an onslaught of anti-feminine propaganda spanning generations, women today have been pushed to act like men and DENY their own feminine nature. This has left millions of women feeling unhappy, confused, frustrated, and hopeless.

'At The 22 Convention, you will learn the truth that unhealthy militant feminists have been hiding from you your entire life.'

It will also tackle what it calls 'the war on motherhood,' which seems to be the fault of unwed single mothers' and causes all the world's problems.

'Poverty, crime, mental health issues, and overall decline in well-being is rampant today in America and the West, thanks to feminist anti-motherhood propaganda,' the site reads.

The convention wants to encourage women to get married and reproduce — and sooner, rather than later.

'Generations of women have been lied to with “you can have it all,” a clever way of tricking them into de-prioritizing motherhood until ~90% of their eggs are dead by 30.'

As the men behind the 22 Convention would have it, women would have 'unlimited babies' — and they warn women that 'the clock is ticking'

'For decades, feminism has derided women who want to prioritize motherhood and family. Shamed them, mocked them, ridiculed them as servants of some mysterious patriarchy boogeyman,' the site reads.

'Our speakers will teach you how to have as many babies as your heart desires with the time you have left and bounce back to amazing health and wellness without extreme diets or stress.'

As for getting to the baby-making part, the convention also tackles dating.

'The truth is that both positive masculinity and femininity have been under relentless attack for decades. Both have taken catastrophic social, cultural, personal, and philosophic damage for tens of millions of people.

'The result is a depolarized mess where men act like women, women act like men, everyone’s confused, and nothing "works."'

The organizers want attendees to 'raise their femininity' by falling into historically feminine roles.

'For the past several hundred thousand years of human life on this planet, masculine men have preferred feminine women in all areas of life; from the kitchen to the bedroom, dating to relationships, marriage, family, and beyond,' the site reads.

'High quality masculine men want high quality feminine women to mother their children and set great examples for their daughters.'

The speakers will also teach women how to be the 'ultimate wife' and 'get in the best shape ever.'

Several speakers have already been lined up for the event, including Anthony Dream Johnson himself, and Alexander J. A. Cortes — who famously went viral for his tweet about 'how to be a beautiful woman.'

His tips in the tweet — which were widely mocked and attacked — included 'be thin,' 'have long hair, 'shave,' 'wear pink,' and 'listen to men.'

Other speakers include white nationalist Stefan Molyneux, Elliott Hulse, men's rights activist and Pizzagate promoter Mike Cernovich, George Bruno, Ken Curry, Goldmund Unleashed, Texas Dom, Steve Williams, and red pill podcaster Donovan Sharpe.

The speakers, the site says, are 'not going to tell women what they want to hear, but what they need to hear: the truth.'

'Women today are being indoctrinated into toxic feminist ideology at an epidemic rate and are being lead astray into lives filled with depression, barren wombs, and loneliness,' the site says.

Johnson, the founder, says 'women benefit from positive, masculine voices in their lives and surrounding culture.'

Tickets to the event are currently half off, but the FAQs note that being 'biological female' is required and all attendees must be 18 and older.

