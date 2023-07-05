Meta's "Threads" shakes up the Twitterverse

ALBAWABA - In the world of social media, a fierce battle is underway. The recent limitations imposed on Twitter have spurred Mark Zuckerberg into action. Answering Elon Musk's challenge for a cage fight, Zuckerberg is now spearheading the creation of a new platform.

A formidable competitor has emerged for Twitter in the form of Meta's announcement of the "Threads" platform, following Twitter's contentious restrictions.

According to Dr. Ali Murat Kırık, an Associate Professor at Marmara University, Instagram appears to be integrating TikTok and Twitter into a single application within its own framework. Users will be able to access "Threads" through a dedicated tab, while also enjoying video content via "Reels." This integration is made possible by logging in with an Instagram account, allowing seamless connectivity and the ability to follow Instagram accounts from the Threads platform.

When asked if Threads would overshadow Twitter, Dr. Kırık expressed caution, stating that completely sidelining Twitter in favor of Threads might be challenging, as people have grown accustomed to the existing order. Despite having a comparatively smaller user base and influence than other platforms, Twitter's large population and its unique approach to user engagement remain significant factors. However, if Twitter faces substantial restrictions in the future, it is plausible that its potential and user base could witness a significant surge.

This ongoing platform battle is capturing attention and stirring excitement within the realm of social media. As Meta continues to develop Threads, it remains to be seen how this new contender will shape the landscape of online interactions and compete against established players like Twitter.