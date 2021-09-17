  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Mexican Disney 'Cars' Fan Lover Enters Guinness

Mexican Disney 'Cars' Fan Lover Enters Guinness

Published September 17th, 2021 - 04:59 GMT
Disney Cars' collection enters Guinness World Record
Disney fan's 'Cars' collection gets a world record. (Twitter)
Highlights
Disney fan's 'Cars' collection earns Guinness World Record

A Mexican fan of the Disney-Pixar film Cars earned a Guinness World Record by collecting 1,200 pieces of memorabilia from the movie.

Also ReadFor The First Time African-American Teen Wins US Spelling Bee CompetitionFor The First Time African-American Teen Wins US Spelling Bee Competition

Jorge Arias of Mexico City said his collection of items related to the 2006 animated comedy began when his daughter asked him to buy toys of some of the characters so she could play with a neighbor.

Arias said he was impressed with the quality of the toys and their vibrant colors, so he kept buying them.

"I kept buying them without knowing how many there really are, and since then I haven't stopped collecting," he told Guinness.

 

Arias amassed 1,200 items in his 15 years of collecting, enough to earn the Guinness World Record.

The father said all of his items are cataloged and he keeps them in glass display cases. He said he regularly gives tours of his collection to other Cars fans, especially children.

Also ReadFor The First Time African-American Teen Wins US Spelling Bee CompetitionVideo: Woman With 2.56-inch Mouth Gape Wins World Record

The visitors to Arias' collection have included Cars director Brian Fee and co-producer Andrea Warren, who presented him with a drawing of Lightning McQueen and an invitation to the premiere of Cars 3.

"I am very happy and proud; never in my life did it cross my mind that I would be awarded a Guinness World Records title. It was something unattainable and now that I have it, I am very excited and pleased to know that my story will be told in the 2022 book. I can't believe it," Arias said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:CarsGuinnessGuinness World Record

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...