Minors in China deprived of internet at night

ALBAWABA China announced a new law to combat internet addiction yesterday, Wednesday, which prohibits Chinese individuals under the age of 18 from using the internet on their smartphones at night. Additionally, the daily time spent on the internet will be restricted.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has expressed its desire for smart device providers to implement "minor mode" programs, which would restrict users under the age of 18 from accessing the internet on mobile devices between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

China looks to limit children to two hours a day on their phones https://t.co/YxEZaE2f3G pic.twitter.com/TVWbTiQcw8 August 3, 2023

These restrictions represent Beijing's most recent endeavors to curb internet addiction, a problem perceived as widespread among the youth.

In 2019, the city limited children's daily online gaming time to 90 minutes, and in 2021, these restrictions were further tightened to only allow children one hour of online gameplay on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.

During the recent years, China has issued numerous laws aimed at achieving this goal. Since 2021, they have tightened the daily time limit for children to play online.