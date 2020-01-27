Missing Body of Algerian Footballer Drowned Escaping to Europe

The body of an Algerian footballer who was reported missing more than a month ago has been found, local reports confirmed.

Amin Khayther, who played for Algeria's El Harrach team in the First National Division championship, was allegedly found drowned after a boat he was on capsized.

Circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear and local reports claim he was attempting to migrate to Europe via Spain with a group of migrants when his body was found.

However, Algerian newspaper Echorouk denied those claims, saying the player was merely on a tour with his friends.

The promising player, who had represented a number of Algerian teams, was recently invited to the training camp for the Algerian national team.

More than one million refugees fled to Europe in 2015, in what became the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, more than 39,280 migrants reached Europe from North Africa in 2019. At least 840 have died along the journey - numbers that are significantly lower than in previous years.

European states have in recent years struggled to deal with inflows on migrants from Asia and Africa, with the issue becoming a prominent humanitarian concern.

