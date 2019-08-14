Mo Salah Takes Photo With 11-Year-Old Fan After a Bloody Nose

A Liverpool fan who ended up with a 'bloody nose' chasing after his idol Mohamed Salah has revealed that his hero told him off 'for running' when he finally caught up with him.

Louis Fowler, 11, from Liverpool, was sprinting after the striker after spotting him leaving Melwood training ground in his car on Saturday.

On Monday, Louis appeared on Good Morning Britain to reveal how his excitement saw him crash straight into a lamppost and lose consciousness momentarily while in hot pursuit of Salah's Bentley.

He also revealed that when he still managed to meet the club's star player minutes later, he received a ticking off from him, with Salah saying: 'Why are you running?'

Salah, who scored in Liverpool's opening day Premier League win against Norwich on Friday, saw the youngster in pain and turned his car around to check if he was alright, before posing for pictures.

Louis, who appeared on the daytime show with his little brother Isaac and their step-father Joe Cooper, told presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley that he'd lost consciousness momentarily after smashing into the post.

He said: 'I had a really bloody nose, someone took me home back to my front garden and I just saw Salah's car by our house.

'I knew it was Salah. I was still spaced out so I didn't really know what was happening. I gave him a hug and we got a picture together and it was amazing.'





The striker was 'worried', added Louis, asking him: 'Why are you running like that?'

At the weekend, Fowler's stepfather Joe Cooper told the Liverpool Echo more detail about the incident: 'We live just opposite Melwood and the two boys have been spending their holidays trying to get pictures of their heroes.

'Mo Salah was one of the last ones to come out and the boys were waving at him in a bid to catch his attention.

'Unfortunately Louis went straight into a lamppost while running after the car and busted his nose when he hit the floor.

'We were still trying to work out what had happened when Mo arrived. He'd seen one of the boys had hurt himself and he had the decency to drive back into the close to check that he was OK.

'No-one could believe it. Everyone was gobsmacked. Mo asked if the boys were all right and gave them a big hug which was what they both needed.'

Cooper was extremely impressed and full of praise for Salah, as he continued: 'They were made up and Louis forgot all about being injured. It was a touch of class on Mo Salah's part to turn round and actively come looking for the boys.

'He was really apologetic and saying sorry for something that wasn't his fault. I'd just like to say a big thank you to him. He's a top bloke.

'Mo Salah is their hero and the boys were made up.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.