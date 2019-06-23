Mocking Putin on TV - Only a Bit of British Fun!

Meghan Markle will be portrayed as a 'trailer trash' American in a BBC show tonight, in which a cartoon of the Duchess threatens to stab Kate Middleton.

The spoof comedy called Tonight With Vladimir Putin, which airs on BBC Two, has already drawn huge criticism from viewers.

The show's two pilot episodes will lampoon well known public figures using 3D digital technology in front of a live audience.

One segment titled ‘Meghan Markle’s Royal Sparkle’ sees a version of the actress-turned-royal take questions from people in the studio in order to 'get to know you, the United British of Kingdom people'.

The outlandish version of Duchess of Sussex develops a violent rage towards her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

'What makes you angry?' an audience member asks the Duchess, voiced by actress and writer Gbemisola Ikunelo.

She replies by talking about how Kate asked to borrow her hairbrush.





'I say no because that’s gross and then I leave my room and come back and I can tell she’s used my hairbrush anyway because it’s covered in skanky hair that’s going grey and I say, "Stay the f--- out of my trailer or I’ll cut you, Kate",' she shouts back according to the Sun.

Meghan's relationship with her father Thomas Markle is also openly mocked.

'I’d just like to know, how’s your dad?,' says another questioner.

The character bluntly replies 'Great question, next!'.

Actress Ikunelo defended her portrayal of the new royal, telling the Telegraph that she had written it to be the opposite to the 'incredibly agreeable and friendly' Meghan.

'I was interested in finding humour in the ridiculous… What if somebody who seems super lovely in public actually has a really mean streak? What would that look like?', she explained.

The programme will also feature Russian despot Vladimir Putin in a host role, and appearances by Alastair Campbell and June Sarpong.

A BBC spokesperson said: 'Viewers will clearly recognise this performance as a spoof and highly satirical, within the context of a programme which lampoons a wide range of public figures and the public’s perception of them.'

Reaction to the inclusion of Meghan as a 'trailer trash' American has been roundly criticised on social media.

Anita Singh said: 'This genuinely might be the worst thing the BBC has ever put on TV. Apart from the baffling decision to include the Meghan Markle stuff, it is less funny than Mrs Brown’s Boys.'

Georgia-Lee Cleland wrote: '@BBC so darker skin equals trash? Even though it’s the white side of her family that exemplify “trailer trash” narrative.'

Ronald James Wallace slammed the BBC, calling for the licence fee to be scrapped.

'Yet more evidence of the poor standards we have to put up with from the BBC. The sooner the licence fee is scrapped and they have to raise their own funds the better!,' he said.

