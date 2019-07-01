Mom Upset After Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Drew a Rude 'Slide'

A mother was mortified when she was called into her daughter's nursery after staff spotted that her four-year-old daughter's drawing of a 'slide' looked rather rude.

Little Amelia Barnhouse, from Cardiff, south Wales, had been on a school trip to the Brecon Beacons in Wales where she played on a slide so big she remembered it for the whole month.

So when she was asked to doodle her memories of the trip at nursery, Amelia drew a long pink slide with two large circular steps at the bottom - leaving staff in fits of giggles.

Full-time mother Vicci Barnhouse, 34, was left praying the 'ground would swallow her up' when staff invited her in for a chat at home-time on Friday.

Meanwhile Amelia's father Patrick joked he wouldn't be returning to the nursery again in embarrassment.

But their daughter has enjoyed her new celebrity, even being awarded a gold star by her future headteacher for her efforts.

Ms Barnhouse, from Cardiff, South Wales, said: 'I wanted the ground to swallow me up. It tickled us all.

'I 100% thought it was X-rated as soon as I saw it - it looking nothing like a slide.

'I was queuing to pick Amelia up as usual and one of her teachers was stood by the door with a workbook to her chest - hiding what was on the page.

'She said "can I have a quick chat? We were just wondering what park you take Amelia to?"





'Then she showed me the book and we had teaching assistants and other staff there and we were all roaring with laughter.

'I didn't want her to think we were all laughing at her so I said "Amelia, this is a really good drawing".

'We'll be getting the book at the end of July to keep for future reference, so we'll be saving it for her 18th birthday I think.

'I said to the teacher "I can't wait until Dad sees this", and she said "we can't wait to see Dad!"

'Patrick has actually said he's not going to take her or pick her up any more because he's so embarrassed.'

Ms Barnhouse said: 'The teacher said it'd gone right the way around the school and everyone had had a look at it.

'Amelia's in nursery and doesn't start school full time until September, but it even went to the headteacher who gave her a sticker for creating it.

'She's already in the headteacher's good books. She made her day by the sounds of it.

'Amelia has an older sister who's 22 and it's gone around her office too. Everybody has had a good old giggle today.

'But what's worse is one of Amelia's teachers taught me in nursery so she's known me for 30 years.'

Despite giving her mother a shock with her naughty doodles, Amelia is known as the joker in the family who regularly enjoys acting silly with her two brothers, Ethan, 11, and Declan, 15.

Ms Barnhouse said: 'If she's not on stage when she's older, there'll be something wrong.

'She's that child - the one who stands around doing something silly while you're trying to get a photo.

'On the trip we'd been on a little mountain railway - there was a tiny park there too.

'Amelia has been to massive parks, but she chose this one to write about. This was last month and she's kept that in her head since then.

'The best part of it is she only went on the slide once - for the rest of the day she was on the see-saw.

'She said the two round circles at the bottom of the slide are the big steps she tried to get up.

'All jokes aside, she loves drawing. Her teacher said she's actually really good, with the detail in this drawing for her age.

This article has been adapted from its original source.