To Moms: Artificial Sweeteners Can Cause 'Fat Babies'

The consumption of artificial sweeteners for diet purposes in pregnancy affects harmless microorganisms of unborn babies, triggering the risk of obesity, according to research by the Canadian Institute of Health.

Studies on rodents demonstrated that the consumption of unnatural sweeteners led to microorganism and metabolism changes in infants.

The animals were divided into three groups. The first group was given aspartame as a sweetener. The second was given stevia and the third group was provided only water.

Those fed sweeteners gave birth to pups with a higher fat ratio and an increased risk for obesity as well as possessing overt differences in the gut microbiome.

Also observed was that the rodents experienced an increase in propionate and butyrate-producing molecules in the intestines while also facing a decline in molecules fermenting lactose.

This article is reprinted from its original source.