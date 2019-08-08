More than 1.8 Million Pilgrims Arrive in Makkah for Hajj

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that more than 1.8 million pilgrims from around the world have arrived in the holy city of Makkah to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage that starts on Friday.

The Director-General of Passports, Gen. Suleiman al-Yehya, said close to 970,000 male and 868,000 female pilgrims had arrived to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

In total, more than 2 million people, including Saudis and expatriate residents of the Kingdom, are expected to take part this year.





Muslims are required to perform the five-day Hajj once in their lifetime.

The Saudi government has unveiled numerous services aimed at ensuring pilgrims have a smooth pilgrimage from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom to the moment they depart.

