More Than 800 Kids With Special Needs Join Race in Jeddah

More than 800 children with special needs joined runners, walkers and wheelchair riders in the 8th “Let’s Walk the Walk Together” race in Jeddah.

The event, organized by the Help Center, highlighted the skills and abilities of people with special needs.

Volunteer groups, such as the Montaha, Snap and Sawasih teams, provided support for the athletes and 4,000 participants in the race.

Groups including the Ministry of Health, Juice Master, Jeddah Bloggers, Darj Jeddah, Masafat Club and Bliss Runners set up awareness stations on the marathon course.

Maha Al-Juffali, director of the Help Center, praised government agencies, especially the Makkah governorate, Jeddah mayoralty, the Ministry of Health, traffic police, Civil Defense and the Red Crescent, for their support.

Male runners who completed the 2,000 meter race in a record time were Hussain Al-Selafi from Tender Loving Center, Badr Ghassan from Maan Center, and Ahmed Ibrahim Moqaddam from Center Dirat Ajdady.

Female runners who completed the race in a record time were Hind Bughshan from Tender Loving Center, Safiya Ba-Aqeel from Dirat Ajdad, Marya Ba-Fakeik from Tender Loving Center, and Deemah Al-Saeedi Help Center.

Jeddah Mayor Saleh Al-Turki presented awards to the winners.

“Kafak,” a book that deals with sports for people with intellectual disabilities, was also launched during the event.

This article has been adapted from its original source.