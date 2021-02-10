Morocco to Host Global Forum to Combat Climate Change Via Artificial Intelligence

A global forum exploring the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in preserving biodiversity and combating climate change will be held by Morocco in the city of Dakhla in December.

The second edition of the Mexican-launched initiative, which focuses on the intersection of AI and climate issues, is expected to draw many international experts in climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), public policy and international cooperation, as well as boost Morocco’s status as a hub for innovation in the field.

Officially announcing the event during a virtual meeting, Moroccan Ambassador to Mexico Abdelfattah Lebbar reiterated the kingdom’s support for the “innovative initiative aimed at preserving the environment and natural resources, and which was rewarded last year by the Paris Peace Forum.”

High-level Mexican officials congratulated Morocco on the forum and expressed their commitment to using new technology to developing innovative climate solutions.

Mexican Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco noted that the city of Dakhla was chosen to host the event in part due to Morocco’s strong regional and international reputation in addressing climate issues.

In November 2016, the United Nations Climate Change Conference drew 20,000 participants in Marrakesh, Morocco. The event was aimed at “(demonstrating) to the world that the implementation of the Paris Agreement is underway.”

Morocco has since introduced a number of sustainable development projects in Dakhla and other resource-rich southern cities, particularly in agriculture and renewable energy.

Moroccan Energy Minister Aziz Rabbah recently said Morocco’s renewable energy investment in the area provided a “historic opportunity” for energy growth and economic diversification.

The AI-Climate forum will likely help the kingdom gain further international recognition of its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory, where Dakhla is located.

Numerous countries, including the US, have recently recognised Morocco’s long-sought sovereignty over the territory and began opening consulates in its major cities of Laayoune and Dakhla.

This article has been adapted from its original source.