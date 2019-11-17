MosquesofIndia on Twitter to Raise Awareness of Country's Islamic Heritage

Social media users in India took to Twitter on Friday to raise awareness of the country's Islamic heritage using the hashtag #MosquesofIndia, a week after India’s Supreme Court awarded a bitterly contested religious site to Hindus, dealing a defeat to Muslims who also claim the land that has sparked some of the ­country's bloodiest riots since independence.

On November 9, the top court ruled the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri Mosque in 1992, must be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple.

The court gave a separate piece of land in the same city to a Muslim group to build a "prominent" new mosque.

Jama Masjid, Nainital, built in 1882.

Pic taken by me in 2017.

Let’s celebrate Indo-Islamic heritage by sharing pics of mosques across India.

Hashtag #MosquesofIndia pic.twitter.com/0VTROqwwo3 — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) November 15, 2019

Some users made reference to their longing for the Babri Mosque, while others celebrated the country's historic Islamic sites.

This article has been adapted from its original source.