Mount Etna in Italy Spews Ash and Lava Yet Again

Published February 23rd, 2022 - 10:45 GMT
This photo taken late on February 24, 2021 in Zafferana Etnea, Sicily, shows lava flowing along the sides of the southern crater of the Etna volcano as a new eruptive episode of tall lava fountains, known as paroxysm, occurred. / AFP / Giovanni ISOLINO

Italy’s Mount Etna has once again erupted, resulting in spectacular displays as lava, fire and ash were jettisoned into the air.

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in Europe but, luckily, there have yet to be reports of injury or major property damage following this latest eruption.

Videos, photos and social media posts online have documented the mountain's fiery explosion.

Mount Etna has erupted numerous times throughout its history at varying levels of devastation. Around the late 1600s an eruption covered the Italian city Catania in lava and destroyed the surrounding area.

In recent years, however, the eruptions have resulted in little damage aside from major clouds of ash and smoke polluting the air.

