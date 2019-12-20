  1. Home
  3. Mouse Nibbles Its Way Through a Stash of $50,000 in Gaza

Mouse Nibbles Its Way Through a Stash of $50,000 in Gaza

Published December 20th, 2019 - 08:04 GMT
(Shutterstock)
A mouse has reportedly nibbled its way through a stash of $50,000 believed to be the savings of a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, local media reported this week.

The vermin destroyed almost half of every dollar note, leaving the owner in a devastated state, according to a cashier at a Khan Younes currency exchange shop whose help was sought to retain the sum. 

A video showing the damaged notes was recorded by the cashier, who said that some of them had been destroyed by 40 percent, while others suffered up to 60 percent damage.

A currency exchange expert estimated the value of a $100 note bearing 40 percent damage at only $28, the cashier said.

The cashier told local media he intends to help the Palestinian man salvage his savings by sending the damaged notes with a serial number still intact to the Central Bank of Israel for possibly a better exchange rate.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright @ 2019 The New Arab.

