Mouse Nibbles Its Way Through a Stash of $50,000 in Gaza

A mouse has reportedly nibbled its way through a stash of $50,000 believed to be the savings of a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, local media reported this week.

The vermin destroyed almost half of every dollar note, leaving the owner in a devastated state, according to a cashier at a Khan Younes currency exchange shop whose help was sought to retain the sum.

A video showing the damaged notes was recorded by the cashier, who said that some of them had been destroyed by 40 percent, while others suffered up to 60 percent damage.

A currency exchange expert estimated the value of a $100 note bearing 40 percent damage at only $28, the cashier said.

The cashier told local media he intends to help the Palestinian man salvage his savings by sending the damaged notes with a serial number still intact to the Central Bank of Israel for possibly a better exchange rate.

This article has been adapted from its original source.