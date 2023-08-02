MrBeast Burger sued by Jimmy Donaldson himself

ALBAWABA- Popular YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson sued Virtual Dining Concepts, who are responsible for managing the restaurant after fans complained about the quality of food being produced at MrBeast Burger.

According to NBC News, MrBeast claimed that Virtual Dining Concepts ruined the restaurant's reputation by serving customers “low quality” and, at times, “inedible” food.

Jimmy launched MrBeast Burger In December 2020, which was initially available only for delivery.

Due to its success, he opened a physical restaurant at New Jersey's American Dream Mall resulting in 10,000 fans swarming the mall to taste the burgers on opening.

It was only natural for this many fans to show up since MrBeast's YouTube channel has accumulated over 170 million subscribers for his generous giveaway videos and insane challenges with his friends.

@MrBBSupport @MrBeastBurger @MrBeast Getting raw meat in these burgers is becoming a common occurrence which is a HUGE issue. This is from my burger which I was about to eat an hour ago. Money wasted and a huge shame. pic.twitter.com/Jkr9IjpHOK March 1, 2021

A Twitter (now known as X) user voiced his frustrations on MrBeast Burger saying "Getting raw meat in these burgers is becoming a common occurrence which is a HUGE issue".

First reported by Bloomberg, MrBeast stated that Virtual Dining Concepts was more concerned with expanding MrBeast Burger rather than quality control leading to the degradation of the food's quality.

MrBeast and his team tried to reach out to Virtual Dining Concepts in hopes of improving the food quality but nobody addressed the concerns.

Jimmy enjoys Feastables more than his MrBeast Burger chain

Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly



And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about 🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 17, 2023

MrBeast said on his Twitter (now known as X) that he enjoys managing and working on his Feastables snacks company more than MrBeast Burger.

Feastables produces all kinds of snacks including different chocolate flavors, gummies, cookies, and nuts.

You can purchase MrBeast's products online on Amazon and the Feastables website or around USA's popular grocery stores such as Walmart and 7Eleven.