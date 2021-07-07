A Musical Journey: Baalbeck Fest Online

  1. Home
Published July 7th, 2021 - 06:16 GMT
A skillful oudist or Awad as they say in Arabic, @ziyadsahhab accompanied by fellow musicians, will hold his experimental performance at Ain Horsche’s Roman temple through the lens of @eliemrizk.
A series of 10 performances – approximately 8 minutes each – were filmed in several Roman archeological sites across the area.

Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival is set to return this weekend with an online event, for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 2021 edition, #ShineOnLebanon, will shed light on talented local artists through a musical journey across the Roman temples of the Bekaa.  

Local musicians and bands were selected from a wide range of musical genres such as classical, indie folk, rock, pop, electro, hiphop, oriental, and jazz, offering a rich and eclectic program.

The backdrop for each showcase is the natural setting of 10 different archeological Roman sites, in Baalbeck and across the Bekaa Valley. These sites include the Temple of Venus, the Stone of the Pregnant Woman, the Basilique Civique, the Temples of Niha, Qsarnaba, Majed el Anjar and Ain Herché. 

The event will stream for free on July 9, at around 8:45pm (GST), on the festival’s YouTube and channels. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

