Musk Insults Zuckerberg, previously invited to cage match!

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, Elon Musk, the mastermind behind social media platform Threads, has launched a verbal attack on Mark Zuckerberg, branding him a derogatory term. Musk's unexpected outburst has ignited a storm of discussions across social media platforms.

The rivalry between these tech titans, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, is escalating to new heights. The billionaire Musk expressed his anger over an emoji used by Zuckerberg, resulting in him hurling an insult directly at his rival.

Notably, Musk had previously extended an invitation to Zuckerberg for a cage match after news surfaced that Zuckerberg was working on a text-based alternative platform named "Threads." Acknowledging the challenge, Zuckerberg humorously accepted the invitation for a "cage fight" in a post shared on June 22. Adding fuel to the fire, a Threads account associated with a popular fast-food chain recently tagged Zuckerberg and playfully suggested that Musk should venture into space solely to spite him. Zuckerberg, in response, replied with a laughter emoji.



The heated exchange between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is gaining a lot of attention, especially as the "Threads" numbers are on the rise, reaching more than 100m users in the meantime.

Elon Musk's controversial insult towards Mark Zuckerberg emerged after a Twitter user shared the dialogue. Musk's provocative statement prompted his parody account to respond with a lighthearted comment, humorously admitting, "At this point, I can't keep track of which account I'm tweeting from." However, the use of profanity by the billionaire has sparked strong criticism and outrage among users.