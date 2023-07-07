Twitter takes legal action against Threads within 24 hours of release

ALBAWABA - Twitter has issued a threat to sue Meta just 24 hours after the release of its new Threads application, citing Meta's use of former Twitter employees in building their platform as the reason behind the dispute.

According to Twitter's attorney, Alex Spiro, a notification was sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the company of unlawfully exploiting Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property rights. Twitter intends to vigorously protect its intellectual property and demands that Meta immediately cease the misuse of its confidential information.

In response, Meta's Director of Communications, Andy Stone, addressed Twitter's claims through a Threads post, stating that none of the engineers working on Threads are former Twitter employees.

The tension between the two tech giants highlights the competitive nature of the social media landscape and the desire to safeguard proprietary knowledge. The outcome of this dispute will be closely monitored as it unfolds.