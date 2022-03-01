Muslims in Jordan Celebrate Al Israa wal Miraj

Deputising for King Abdullah, Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh on Monday attended the religious ceremony the ministry held on the occasion of Al Israa wal Miraj.

Al Israa wal Miraj marks Prophet Mohammad’s nocturnal journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven, according to Islamic beliefs.

In the Night Journey, the Holy Prophet ﷺ was placed on the highest pedestal that was not granted to any other prophet before. Salah (prayer) was gifted during Ascension & the Muslim community was promised salvation through it#isramiraj #ShabEMeraj #الإسراء_والمعراج pic.twitter.com/oaRvHM5Vpw — Sarah Anwar (@Saraanwar45) February 28, 2022

Khalaileh delivered a speech saying that the occasion “fuels our morale” and was followed by hard work of Prophet Mohammad for years in spreading Islam, where the Israa wal Miraj was a decisive event in the Islamic call and a clear miracle that highlights the greatness of this religion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the connection between the Grand Holy Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia and Al Aqsa Mosque in Palestine is clear evidence of the importance of the message of mosques in Islam and its impact on human life, building societies and raising Muslims.



In this regard, he said that Jordan and its leadership spare no effort in continuing to defend Al Aqsa Mosque in all international events, where The King always stresses the importance of Al Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and highlights the significance of preserving them.

Khalaileh also said that King Abdullah, in his capacity as the Custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, has recently issued directives providing Al Aqsa Mosque with the finest kinds of anti-fire carpet, which highlights the Hashemites’ keenness on religion and mosques.