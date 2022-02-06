The Middle East is home to beautiful environments that go beyond the desert landscapes you might think of (although it certainly has those too). Check out these must-see Middle East nature reserves if you’re in the region and looking for ways to connect with nature.

Dana Biosphere Reserve - Jordan

A view from the Dana Biosphere Reserve in Jordan. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

The Dana Biosphere Reserve in Jordan, which was founded in 1989, is first among these must-see Middle East nature reserves.

It is the largest nature reserve in the country and its beauty was great enough to land it a spot on The New York Times’ list of “52 Places for a Changed World.”

The views here are breathtaking and the diverse environment results in a habitat suitable for equally diverse species. Whether you want to go for the wildlife or the scenery, be sure to pay the Dana Biosphere Reserve a visit.

Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve - Oman

A green turtle nesting at Ras Al Jinze beach in Oman. (Shutterstock archive)

Next up of these must-see Middle East nature reserves is the Ras Al Jinze Turtle Reserve in Oman.

It’s a reserve protected by the Omani government because the Ras Al Jinz beach serves as a nesting ground for green turtles.

And while access to the beach and nesting area is restricted, the government runs a resort/hotel for anyone hoping to see hatching baby turtles for themselves.

Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve - Egypt

A coral reef at the Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve in Egypt. (Shutterstock archive)

The Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve in Egypt, located on the southern end of the Sinai Peninsula, is the reserve to go to if you’re looking for an aquatic experience.

The surrounding desert leads to the warm waters of the Red Sea where you can find coral reefs and tropical fish. This makes it ideal for the scuba divers out there who might be interested in one of the best scuba spots in the country.

Cedars of God - Lebanon

The Cedars of God forest in Lebanon. (Shutterstock archive)

The Cedars of God in Lebanon is one of the few sprawling forests in the region and it is absolutely a must-see Middle East nature reserve.

Located in the Kadisha Valley of Bsharre, Lebanon, the towering trees here get their name from their divine appearance and cedar tree references in the Bible.

This forest also gets snow during the winter, so you can hit two birds with one stone in terms of unique experiences by checking out a snow-covered forest in the Middle East.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - UAE

An oryx at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. (Shutterstock archive)

Last on this least of must-see Middle East nature reserves is the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

This is that classic desert landscape quintessential to the Middle East. Here you’ll find rolling sand dunes that stretch into the horizon and desert wildlife unique to the region.

It’s also a very tourist-friendly destination. Check out the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve website to learn more about activities like night safaris, camel guides and falconry.