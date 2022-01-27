  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Mysterious Plant Species Found in Turkey

Mysterious Plant Species Found in Turkey

Published January 27th, 2022 - 07:27 GMT
plant species
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
New species introduced to botanical science after 7 years of study.

A brand new plant species has been discovered near a lake in northeastern Turkiye.

Also ReadWhat is it? Mysterious Creature Found in a ZooWhat is it? Mysterious Creature Found in a Zoo

The plant, whose Latin name is Vincetoxicum anatolicum, was found on the shores of Lake Cildir, in the Kars province, a lake that sometimes freezes in the winter.

Turkish scientists from Recep Tayyip Erdogan University and Karadeniz Technical University collected samples of the hitherto unknown species during their research.

After a full seven years of study of the species, Serdar Makbul, Seher Guven and Kamil Coskuncelebi found that it was unknown to science.

An article prepared in 2020 on the new species was published last December in the international peer-reviewed Nordic Journal of Botany, and was introduced to the world of botany as a new endemic species.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Recep Tayyip Erdogannortheastern TurkiyeTürkiye

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...