Mysterious Plant Species Found in Turkey

A brand new plant species has been discovered near a lake in northeastern Turkiye.

The plant, whose Latin name is Vincetoxicum anatolicum, was found on the shores of Lake Cildir, in the Kars province, a lake that sometimes freezes in the winter.

New plant species discovered in northeastern Turkiye https://t.co/Y9Sx1la2xv pic.twitter.com/CZ5YPs4Mo0 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) January 26, 2022

Turkish scientists from Recep Tayyip Erdogan University and Karadeniz Technical University collected samples of the hitherto unknown species during their research.

After a full seven years of study of the species, Serdar Makbul, Seher Guven and Kamil Coskuncelebi found that it was unknown to science.

An article prepared in 2020 on the new species was published last December in the international peer-reviewed Nordic Journal of Botany, and was introduced to the world of botany as a new endemic species.