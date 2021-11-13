Nadia Murad Tells Dua Lipa of The Horrible ISIS Times

British pop star Dua Lipa has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of her meeting with Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad, a survivor of sexual violence inflicted by Daesh members who kidnapped her from her home in Iraq in 2014 according to Arab News.

Lipa writes on her Instagram page meeting Nadia was incredible. As expected the British singer who met Murad in Dubai said that Nadia told her of the full horrors she went through and that of the Yazidi community at the hands of the Daesh terror group in northern Iraq. She also spoke of the trauma of sexual violence.

The meeting of the two was registered at length on the social media with pictures and comments of the personalities.

Murad is a co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for the charity she set to help rebuild the communities destroyed by ISIS and those women subjected to sexual violence as a result if the rule of the terror organization over that area.

📸| @DUALIPA com Nadia Murad, que recebeu o Prêmio Nobel da Paz de 2018 e é defensora dos sobreviventes de violência sexual! pic.twitter.com/UFttPP6zNW — Central Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipacentraI) November 12, 2021

This is the first time Murad meets Lipa although they have been communicating regularly through Zoom since February.