James Webb shares unseen photo of space

ALBAWABA - It has been over a year since NASA's space telescope, James Webb, was launched into space, so NASA decided to celebrate in a different style by sharing a brand new photo.

The space telescope has done a great job achieving its mission which is catching and capturing magnificent photos and angles of Space.

Cheers to our first year! 🥂



Let’s celebrate one year of Webb science by taking a brand-new look at Sun-like stars being born, in this detailed close-up of Rho Ophiuchi, the closest-star-forming region to Earth. https://t.co/jXJgjb4mFj pic.twitter.com/yi891eVDHp — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2023

The new image released on NASA's Twitter account features the nearest star-forming region to us. Its proximity at 390 light-years allows for a highly detailed close-up, with no foreground stars in the intervening space.

NASA's James Webb, sometimes referred too as JWST or just Webb, is a large infrared telescope that has an approximately 6.5-meter primary mirror built into it, and it's NASA's largest space science telescope.

Shutterstock

It first launched into space on Dec. 25, 2021, and it has been there since. It captured photos and views of the space we couldn't hope to ever see.

"With a year of science under our belts, we know exactly how powerful this telescope is, and have delivered a year of spectacular data and discoveries,” expressed a Webb Senior Project Scientist, Jane Rigby of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. “We've selected an ambitious set of observations for year two — that builds on everything we've learned so far. Webb's science mission is just getting started — there's so much more to come."

Eric Smith, an associate director for research in the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters and Webb program scientist said “Webb’s first year of science has not only taught us new things about our universe, but it has revealed the capabilities of the telescope to be greater than our expectations, meaning future discoveries will be even more amazing.” Webb’s initial public data has the global astronomy community excited to go over it and analyze it.

NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Looking at such photos makes it easy to remember just how small we are, and how much out there we don't know about, and we'll never get to see. One can only wonder what other photos Webb will capture in the upcoming years.