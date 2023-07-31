NASA's Futuristic Plan: Starship rocket for Earth's orbit!

  1. Home
Osama Ali

Published July 31st, 2023 - 11:18 GMT
SpaceX's Starship rocket
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - NASA has set its sights on a modified version of SpaceX's Starship rocket for a groundbreaking project. 

Originally designed to take humans to Mars, Starship is now being considered for a different mission: orbiting Earth as a space station. The ambitious project aims to make humans an interplanetary species, showcasing Elon Musk's vision of space exploration.

Apart from its potential as a space station, Starship's versatility has led to its selection for other significant missions. NASA has contracted a modified version of Starship for the upcoming Artemis III Moon landings, scheduled for 2025. The collaboration with SpaceX and other companies is part of NASA's Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities-2 initiative, aimed at advancing space capabilities through consultation and technical expertise.

This move showcases NASA's forward-looking approach to space exploration, as it explores new possibilities for human space travel with cutting-edge technologies and partnerships with private companies. With the Starship program taking shape, humanity edges closer to realizing its dreams of interplanetary travel and space colonization.

