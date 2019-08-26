Nayzak Beach is a 'Secret Paradise' That Attracts Travel Lovers in Egypt

CNN Arabic published a promotional article on Nayzak beach, located south of Marsa Alam city, calling it a “secret paradise” that attracts travel lovers from all around the world.

The article described the beach as “a charming turquoise gem embraced by Egypt.”

CNN said that Nayzak beach’s name, meaning meteor, alongside its beauty draw in people according to the Egyptian General Authority, which also recommends those planning to see the beach also visit the “Samday” coral reefs.

It also featured statements by engineer Mohamed al-Gendy, who documented the beach by a drone plane during his visit last April. Gendy said that this beach is very popular inside Egypt, and that the best time to visit is between March and May.





Egyptian Tourism Minister Rania al-Mashat said that the diversification of the promotion platforms and marketing mechanisms for Egypt is one of the primary dimensions that the structural reform program for the Egyptian tourism sector relies on.

She said that these promotion platforms aim to present a contemporary and atypical image of Egyptian destinations, with a focus on combining the beauty of Egypt with the warmth and generosity of Egyptian people.

In this regard, a campaign called “PeopleToPeople” was launched, aiming to showcase Egypt’s citizens as a tourism draw and fostering human connection.

