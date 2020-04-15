Nearly 4 Million Saudis Take to Home Athletics

Nearly 4 million people across the Kingdom have been engaging with the digital national health and wellness campaign launched by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) by sharing their daily workouts from home.

Launched in mid-March, the campaign — titled “Your Home, Your Gym” — encourages people to embrace a healthy lifestyle in a spirit of unity while under lockdown.

Supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, the initiative is collaborating with five trainers from various athletic disciplines: Najia Alfadl, Fahad Alsahli, Abdullah Falatah, Aya Alduhaiman and Ahmad Almosabi.

The trainers will post diverse coaching material on social media, including CrossFit, interval training, aerobics, strength training and yoga.

They will also connect with the audience on their social media platforms to promote the campaign’s goals. Saudis and non-Saudis of all ages are participating.

SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed praised the public’s significant interaction with the campaign, saying: “We are overwhelmed with pride and warmth at seeing your engagement on our social platforms.”

He added that the initiative is about “staying home safe and active, supporting one another as part of Saudi’s healthy and active community, reaching one another to share positivity and strength and finally doing our national duty.”

Prince Khaled invited people to tag the SFA in their home workouts and use the campaign’s Arabic hashtag to motivate others to join the campaign.

Nabeel Idrees, a fitness enthusiast from Alkhobar, said: “It’s an excellent initiative, and I hope to continue it even after the crisis is over.”

He added that such digital initiatives motivate people to organize their lives and encourage family members to engage in physical activities together.

“However, commitment and recognition of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle initially come from the individual,” he said.

Idrees follows up his daily workout with his coach, who is 100 km away, through social media platforms.

“The exercises are chosen based on what suits each trainee and the equipment available at their home,” he said, adding that people do not need to buy expensive equipment to begin or maintain their workout routine.

“Because people usually get bored easily and neglect their newly bought equipment, I personally utilize whatever I have at home, like stairs and water gallons,” Idrees said.

The SFA has launched another initiative targeting university students, in partnership with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation (SUSF).

All university students nationwide are invited to participate in a competition by posting videos and photos of their home workouts on their social media channels, tagging @Saudi_SFA and @SUSFChannel under the official hashtag.

Run until April 26, the competition will see 10 winners selected by the SUSF to receive an iPhone 11 Pro.

The federations have been actively posting articles and tips for staying healthy through exercise and nutrition on www.sportsforall.com.sa and various social media platforms.

