Nepal Plane Flies 250 Miles to The Wrong City

A Nepal-based airline said a plane landed at an airport 250 miles from its intended destination due to a communications mix-up.

A Dec. 18 Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport had been scheduled to land at the southern city of Janakpur, but instead traveled to the city of Pokhara, about 250 miles away.

Buddha Air's flight U4505 was cleared to take off for Janakpur airport in the plains. Passengers were taken in and the plane took off, with its estimated arrival time at Janakpur by 3:15 pm.https://t.co/9VhY1e8G7U — FinancialXpress (@FinancialXpress) December 20, 2020