Netflix to Air 6 Saudi Films

Recent years have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the Saudi movie industry, as several films have emerged globally and won international awards.

Netflix, the world leader in the entertainment broadcasting service, announced that it has acquired the exclusive rights to transmit six short films under the name, “Six Windows in the Desert”, starting February 27.

In parallel, the International Red Sea Film festival – the first in the history of Saudi Arabia, will be held from March 12-21 in Jeddah and will constitute an open invitation for directors, writers and actors to participate in the Saudi film industry.



The six award-winning films, made with Saudi talents, aim to shed light on social topics, as they discuss many issues of interest to Saudi society. The new series of short films that will be broadcast on Netflix provides an opportunity for global audiences to learn about the Saudi content makers and their most important achievements.

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and impress viewers wherever they are, with a large number of talent and content makers around the world,” said Noha Al-Tayeb, Head of Content Acquisition and Licensing at Netflix.

Saudi Director and Film Writer Badr Al-Hamoud told Asharq Al-Awsat: “This step is a sign of the world’s interest in the Saudi society’s culture and an opportunity for the other to see us and know the dimensions of the industry we have.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.