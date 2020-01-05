Netflix is Not Making 'Alexander The Great' Series in Egypt

Netflix Media Center has released a press statement denying recent news about a new series called “Alexander the Great,” which some rumored was going to be filmed at the Siwa Oasis in Egypt’s Western Desert.

The streaming giant further stressed that the series, which reports said was set to star British actor Ben Whischaw, is not affiliated with Netflix in any way.

Netflix claimed it had no affiliation with the production crew or casting of the series — details that have been announced on different social media networks, adding, “We are so proud of our two original Egyptian series ‘Paranormal’ and ‘Abla Fahita.’”

Egypt’s iconic — and controversial— comedic puppet character “Abla Fahita” is set to return to TV screens, but this time, she will star in a comedy-drama series set to be released on Netflix in 2020, according to an official statement.

Produced in collaboration with OKWRD and ASAP productions alongside EP Amin EL Masri, the series will test Fahita’s acting skills for the first time, following the puppet as her life is turned upside down.

In May 2019, Netflix announced it was collaborating with famed Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy and director Amr Salama on an adaptation of late legendary writer Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s Paranormal series of novels.

