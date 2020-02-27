In The Netherlands: A Bald Budgie is a Happy Budgie!

A bald budgie who lost all its feathers due to its stressful life is now living happily with its new owner in the Netherlands.

A heart-warming video shows little Coco hopping around and being kissed by animal lover Nardjara Bennaars in her home in Zoetermeer.

The bird caught a viral infection that caused her to lose all her feathers while living with her previous owners who are said to have mistreated her.

Coco seems oblivious to her affliction, although she can't fly due to her condition and at one point is seen furiously flapping her wings before giving up and walking instead.

Coco contracted psittacine beak and feather disease (PBFD), a highly contagious viral disease that prevents the growth of a bird's feathers.

The three-year-old bird caught the virus when she was living with her previous owners who are said to have mistreated her.

But she is now living a stress-free, albeit feather-free, life with Nardjara.

Nardjara said: 'Coco's feathers can't grow.

'The disease attacks her feather follicles and prevents them from growing.

'Sometimes she has the tiny head of breast feathers that grow a little bit, but they fall off really quickly.

'I take care of Coco. My house is always warm, I love her with all my heart and I do my best to try to give her the best life possible.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.