Netherlands Impose New Fines Under New Burqa Ban

Another European country is all set to impose a burqa ban from August this year.

The veil (burqa) ban cburka ban, officially called the 'Partial Ban On Face Covering Clothing Act' comes into effect in the Netherlands on August 1, with violators facing 150 euro fine (Dh618, $168) if caught wearing it in schools, on public transport, in hospitals and public buildings, Dutch media reported on Thursday.

The ban requires public officials and public transport workers to ask people caught covering their faces to remove the burqa or ask them to leave the building, DutchNews.nl website reported today.

If they refuse, the police can be brought in.

Dutch Senators voted last June in favour of the controversial proposals; 13 years after a burqa ban was first mooted in the country, the report noted.

The Council of State, which is the Dutch government's most senior advisory body, had recommended against introducing a burqa ban, arguing that there are already sufficient provisions in law to require people to show their faces.

There are said to be about 150 women who wear a burqa or niqab on a daily basis in the Netherlands.





Critics say the effect of a ban will make it impossible for these women to go about their daily lives and enforcing the ban will be a waste of money, it said.

Last year, UAE has issued a warning to Emirati travellers to Denmark to be wary of the burqa ban there - with violators facing up to Dh5,000 fine.

