  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Newborn Baby Found in Plane Toilet Bin

Newborn Baby Found in Plane Toilet Bin

Published January 4th, 2022 - 08:02 GMT
Airport staff find a newborn baby boy in plane toilet bin
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
A 20-year-old woman is arrested in connection to the incident

A newborn baby has been found in a plane toilet bin in Mauritius. 

Also ReadMeet the Twins Born in Different YearsMeet the Twins Born in Different Years

The baby boy was found in the bin of the plane travelling from the island of Madagascar to Mauritius which landed on New Year's Day. 

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The woman came to Mauritius on a two year work permit and was made to have a medical exam which confirmed she had given birth, the BBC reported.  

The service also reported that she allegedly 'initially denied the boy was hers'. 

Also ReadMeet the Twins Born in Different YearsIn a Syrian City Newborns Are Abandoned in Trash Bins!

After the boy was found by customs officers at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport the baby was taken to hospital.

The boy is doing well in hospital.  


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:New Year's DayNew Yearnewbornnewborn baby

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...