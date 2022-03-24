Niger’s First Lady Visits African Culture House in Turkey

Niger’s first lady on Thursday March 24 visited the African Culture House and Handicrafts Market in Turkey's capital city Ankara.

Khadija Bazoum, whose husband Mohamed Bazoum is also in Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum, paid a visit to the culture house founded in Ankara under the auspices of Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Bazoum examined the items manufactured by women from 18 African countries and put on sale. She said that she was glad to see the “African spirit, colors and culture” in Ankara.

Also presenting the house with paintings of historical and traditional handicrafts from Niger’s Agadez region, she hailed the importance of the bridge established between her country and Turkey by women.

She was also briefed about the activities of the house, and they discussed ways of cooperation with the NOOR Foundation in projects relating to women and children in line with the sustainable development goals of Niger.