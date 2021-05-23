Nine Premature Mail Babies Under Observation in Moroccan Clinic

The nine premature babies born to a Malian mother are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilise their health, doctors have said.

Halima Cissé, 25, from Timbuktu, spent two weeks in hospital in the Malian capital of Bamako before being flown to Morocco to give birth to her nine babies - five girls and four boys - in a specialist hospital via cesarean section this month.

As doctors continue to monitor the babies, the clinic's paediatric neonatologist said the nonuplets were 'stable but fragile' and 'have deficiencies in everything'.

Dr Khalil Msaif, the clinic's paediatric neonatologist, said: 'They are very immature babies.

'They have deficiencies in everything - at the level of the lungs, the head and the heart.

'Since the birth, we are in week three and the condition of the babies is stable. Most of the babies have had a good period without any problem. We hope that all will be well.'

Meanwhile Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, said: 'It is a pride for all of Morocco. Now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.'

While details about Ms Cissé's pregnancy are unclear, such multiple births are typically the result of IVF - were multiple fertilised eggs are simultaneously implanted into a woman's womb to increase the chances she will fall pregnant.

In rare cases, several of embryos will develop into babies, causing extreme cases of multiple birth that almost never occur naturally.

Local media suggest she gave birth around eight months into her pregnancy, having been initially taken to hospital when she was just six months pregnant.

According to Mali 24, doctors in the country estimated that there was a less than 50 per cent chance that a single one of the nine foetuses would survive.

Ms Cissé spent two weeks in Point G Hospital in Bamako, Mali's capital, before she was transferred to Morocco thanks to the intervention of Mali's President of Transition Bah N'Daw.

She was admitted to the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca on March 20, and spent more than six weeks in hospital before reportedly giving birth on May 4.

Mali's health ministry said in a statement that Ms Cissé had given birth to five girls and four boys by cesarean section, and the Ain Borja later confirmed to the Associated Press she had given birth there.

'The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,' Mali's health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement.

The minister added that she was being kept informed by a Malian doctor who accompanied Ms Cisse to Morocco.

Ms Cissé's pregnancy has become the third reported instance of nonuplets in history, with the other two occurring in Sydney and Malaysia.

In both cases, none of the babies survived.

Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term.

The first recorded case of nonuplets came in Sydney in the 1970s, although sadly none of the babies survived, according to The Independent.

In March 1999, a set of nonuplets was born in Malaysia to a woman named Zurina Mat Saad, though none of them survived for more than six hours.

In January 2009, Nadya Suleman - dubbed Octomum - gave birth to octuplets including six boys and two girls at a hospital in California.

All survived the birth, and recently celebrated their 12th birthdays.

The babies were a result of IVF treatment, and were nine weeks premature when they were delivered via c-section.

