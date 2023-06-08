Military whistleblower claims US has UFO retrieval program

ALBAWABAA Former intelligence officer, 36-year-old whistleblower David Charles Grusch, has claimed that the US government has been recovering non-human spacecrafts and the bodies of "pilots" for many years.

According to Grusch, the intelligence community has actively employed a sophisticated disinformation campaign to conceal the existence of these recovered fragments and complete vehicles.

The Telegraph



'Non-human spacecrafts' found by US 'for decades'

Prior to making these claims, Mr. Grusch had worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

According to whistleblower David Charles Grusch, crucial information regarding these vehicles is being unlawfully withheld from Congress. Grusch shared that when he provided classified information about these vehicles to Congress, he faced repercussions and retaliation from government officials.

After a 14-year career in US intelligence, Grusch made the decision to leave the government in April.

Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (Nasic), confirmed the existence of “exotic materials” to the Debrief, adding: “We are not alone.”