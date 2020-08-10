Now You Can Read all Sherlock Holmes Stories in Persian

A Persian translation of “The Adventure of the Dancing Men and Other Sherlock Holmes Stories” by British author Arthur Conan Doyle has recently been published by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Heshmatollah Sabbaghi.

Undoubtedly the world’s best-known fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes, with his faithful sidekick, Dr. Watson, is the scourge of London’s underworld, sallying forth from his rooms at 221B Baker Street to solve crimes and bring evildoers to justice.

Now, five of the best Holmes stories have been collected in this book, offering a superb sampler of the great sleuth’s fascinating adventures.

“The Adventure of the Dancing Men” is about the sudden appearance of mysterious stick-figure drawings, which prove disastrous to a country squire and his bride.

All the stories represent a wonderful introduction to the larger body of Holmes stories, as well as a delightful pocket-sized treat for any mystery lover.

Conan Doyle was born in Edinburgh in 1859 and died in 1930. He set up as a doctor at Southsea and it was while waiting for patients that he began to write. His growing success as an author enabled him to give up his practice and turn his attention to other subjects.

His greatest achievement was his creation of Sherlock Holmes, who soon attained international status and constantly distracted him from his other work. At one point Conan Doyle killed him but was obliged by public protest to restore him to life. And in his creation of Dr. Watson, Holmes’s companion in adventure and his chronicler, Conan Doyle not only produced a perfect foil for Holmes but also one of the most famous narrators in fiction.

