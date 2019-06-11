Rachel Wants to 'Nip-and-Tuck' Till She is The Perfect 'Human Barbie'

The UK’s oldest Barbie has just had her 105th surgery in a bid to be the most plastic woman in the world, before her 50th birthday.

Rachel Evans, 48, from South London, has spent over £32,000 ($40,621) on cosmetic procedures in the past 13 years in her bid to become a real ‘Human Barbie’.

Most recently, on 13 May, Rachel had her third £500 non-surgical facelift to avoid the appearance of aging at all costs.

Rachel has already planned an additional seven procedures ahead of her upcoming milestone birthday to ensure that ‘50 is the new 30’.

Rachel, a mother-of-one, said she's not going to stop having procedure to 'perfect' her face, and complete her Barbie look.

'It’s a lifestyle for me and I am doing everything I can to stop aging that is possible, so these surgeries are necessary,' she explained.

'I want to be the most plastic woman in the world by the time I’m 50, so I’m trying to keep on-top of my maintenance procedures.





'I believe that I am aging in reverse - I’m going to be proof that 50 is the new 30 - and my most recent facelift is just one way I am ensuring this.

'My goal is to be one of the top non-botched, most nipped and tucked cosmetic surgery faces in the world as the living human Barbie doll.'

Last month, Rachel underwent a ‘non-surgical’ facelift in a bid to keep her face tight, doll-like and plastic-looking.

She said: 'The facelift is a non-surgical thread-lift- it involves big needles with polydioxanine (PDO) threads, which are inserted into the face via the side of the ear area near the top of cheekbones.

'The needles are inserted, then pulled out leaving the PDO threads inside the face and once they are pulled tight they are cut.

'It yanks up saggy skin around the cheeks, mouth and and jaw areas to give me the plastic, doll-like expression permanently.

'Due to all of the surgeries I have had in the past, my recovery time is limited to just two days and I’ve got very good at being resistant to pain.

'I was back to work a day after and used makeup to cover the minor bruising I had.'

Despite already having six procedures this year, Rachel explains that she has more booked in on the run up to her 50th birthday.

She said: 'Before my 50th birthday, which is just over a year away, I plan to have a lot more procedures.

'I am already booked in for another nose job, some neck tightening and an abundance of maintenance Botox procedures.

'There is no gym for the face so I get the facial muscles sorted with surgery, wrinkles relaxed and lines ironed out.

'I have a young looking bikini body, and good abs on the stomach, so I want my face to match my body.

'Wrinkles with a good body looks odd on both men and women, so you must look after the face too.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.