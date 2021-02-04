Oman: 63 Women Arrested For 'Violating Public Morals'

Royal Oman Police has arrested 63 women in the Governorate of Muscat for practicing acts that violated public morals.



In a statement issued ROP said: "Within the framework of continuous and continuous efforts to maintain security, order and public morals, the Muscat Governorate Police Command, carried out a process that resulted in the arrest of 63 women of different nationalities carrying out acts violating public morals, and legal measures are taken to refer them to the judicial authorities."

